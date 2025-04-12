Strus registered 19 points (7-15 FG, 5-12 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 35 minutes during Friday's 108-102 victory over the Knicks.

After sitting out Thursday's tilt against the Pacers, Strus nailed a team-high five three-pointers and paced the Cavaliers in swats Friday in his return to the starting lineup. The veteran sharpshooter has settled into a key three-and-D role in 2024-25, averaging 10.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.3 three-pointers in 26.8 minutes while shooting 41.8 percent from deep over his last 12 games.