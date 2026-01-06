Strus (foot) is expected to miss at least four more weeks, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports Tuesday.

Strus hasn't yet made his season debut, and he needs even more time on the shelf to recover from offseason left foot surgery. It's unlikely the swingman will be ready to play until sometime in February at this point. In the meantime, Sam Merrill and Jaylon Tyson should continue helping fill out the minutes on the wing.