Strus will miss approximately 3-to-4 months after undergoing surgery to repair a Jones fracture in his left foot, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Strus suffered the injury during an offseason workout, and he's now set to miss at least the first month of the regular season. De'Andre Hunter is the next man up on Cleveland's depth chart at small forward, so his fantasy stock is certainly on the rise ahead of the new year. Sam Merrill and Dean Wade will also be in line to help pick up the slack in Strus' absence to begin 2025-26.