Strus (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Suns.

Strus will miss a fifth straight game due to a right knee strain. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said over the weekend that the sharpshooter's injury is just wear and tear from a long season, but the Cavaliers will likely remain cautious. Strus hadn't missed a game before this string of absences, and he's averaging 32.2 minutes per night across 60 appearances. His next chance to suit up will come Wednesday in New Orleans.