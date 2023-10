Strus has been ruled out for Monday's game against Israeli club Maccabi Ra'anana for rest purposes, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Strus will get a night off for Cleveland's penultimate preseason game, along with the rest of the team's starters. However, the Cavaliers plan to use the first three quarters of Friday's preseason finale as a dress rehearsal, so Strus should have an opportunity to see considerable playing time.