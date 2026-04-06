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Cavaliers' Max Strus: Won't suit up Monday
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1 min read
Strus (foot) is out for Monday's game against Memphis.
This is a maintenance day for the sharpshooter for the second leg of this back-to-back set. Strus had a tough showing Sunday against the Pacers with four points on 1-of-10 shooting from the field.
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