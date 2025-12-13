Cavaliers' Max Strus: Won't suit up Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Strus (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hornets.
Strus is still recovering from left foot surgery he underwent in August and is without a timetable for a return. The 29-year-old can be considered doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Bulls until the Cavaliers provide an update on his status.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Max Strus: Remains without timetable•
-
Cavaliers' Max Strus: Sheds walking boot•
-
Cavaliers' Max Strus: Undergoes surgery for foot fracture•
-
Cavaliers' Max Strus: Goes scoreless in Game 5 loss•
-
Cavaliers' Max Strus: Team-high six rebounds in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Max Strus: Steps up in Game 2•