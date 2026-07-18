Cavaliers' Meleek Thomas: Leads Cavs in Summer League win

Thomas recorded 24 points (10-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two assists, two rebounds and one steal over 25 minutes in Friday's 100-91 Summer League win over the Bulls.

Thomas helped keep the Cavaliers afloat in the second half, with 15 of his game-high 24 points coming over the final two quarters of Friday's game. The rookie second-rounder has put together some strong performances in the Summer League, but unless he dominates in training camp and the preseason, he'll likely spend most of the 2026-27 season in the G League.