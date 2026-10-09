Thomas recorded 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and three steals in 23 minutes during Thursday's 124-113 preseason loss to Boston.

Thomas struggled from beyond the arc but displayed encouraging defensive activity, leading Cleveland with three steals. The rookie second rounder received significant playing time in his first preseason appearance, providing an opportunity to showcase his scoring instincts and defensive potential. However, his regular-season role will likely be limited as he adjusts to the NBA level.