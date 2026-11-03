Thomas finished with 17 points (7-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 26 minutes during Monday's 117-112 loss to the Thunder.

Thomas got the first start of his NBA career due to Peyton Watson (hamstring) and Jaylon Tyson (ankle) both being sidelined, and he did not disappoint. The rookie second-round pick was second behind only Donovan Mitchell in shot attempts (16 for Thomas and 17 for Mitchell), and they tied for the team lead in scoring with 17 points each. Thomas was one of seven Cavaliers to score 10 or more points, and despite his low assist numbers (four assists in four games), he's not making too many unnecessary mistakes, averaging 0.75 turnovers a night. The 20-year-old has certainly earned the trust of the coaching staff and his teammates, and his confidence and energy should keep him in the regular rotation throughout the regular season.