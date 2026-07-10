Cavaliers' Meleek Thomas: Scores 20 points in SL loss

Thomas tallied 20 points (7-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 27 minutes in Friday's 99-93 Summer League loss to the Pacers.

Thomas scored six points on 1-of-3 shooting from the floor in the first half before erupting for 14 points during the second, including 12 in the fourth quarter alone. The 34th overall pick in this year's draft tied for the game high in scoring in his Summer League debut, and he also tied for second on the Cavaliers in rebounds. The 19-year-old guard out of Arkansas isn't guaranteed a consistent role in the Cleveland rotation as a rookie, as he's buried behind guys like Sam Merrill, Max Strus and Craig Porter.