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Cavaliers' Meleek Thomas: Stuffs stat sheet in SL defeat

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Thomas tallied 30 points (10-24 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and four steals across 34 minutes in Sunday's 103-94 Summer League loss to the Pistons.

After dropping 20 points in Friday's loss to the Pacers, Thomas erupted for a game-high 30 points Sunday. The rookie guard also dished out a game-high seven assists while leading the Cavaliers in steals. Through two Summer League outings, he's averaging 25.0 points, 5.0 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals in 30.5 minutes per showing.

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