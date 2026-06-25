Cavaliers' Meleek Thomas: Taken by CLE at No. 34

Thomas was selected by the Cavaliers with the No. 34 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Thomas represents excellent value for Cleveland early in the second round after sliding out of the opening frame on draft night. The 19-year-old guard put together a highly productive freshman season under John Calipari at Arkansas, starting 21 of 37 games and establishing himself as a premier perimeter weapon. Thomas averaged 15.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per contest while serving as the focal point of the Razorbacks' floor spacing. He proved to be a lethal threat from beyond the arc, knocking down an impressive 41.6 percent of his three-point attempts on substantial volume. His 43.5 percent mark from the field reflects some struggles finishing inside against elite collegiate size, so he may struggle in the NBA. Defensively, he uses his quick hands and active anticipation to disrupt passing lanes, pacing Arkansas in total steals. He lands with a Cleveland squad that can afford to bring him along slowly in a deep backcourt, offering him an ideal environment to refine his frame and physical tools while providing the bench with elite, ready-made shot-making depth.