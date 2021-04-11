Kabengele (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Pelicans.
Kabengele signed a 10-day contract with Cleveland on Friday and and scored three points during Saturday's loss to Toronto. His potential absence would not affect the team's rotation.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Mfiondu Kabengele: Signs 10-day with Cavs•
-
Mfiondu Kabengele: To be released by Sacramento•
-
Kings' Mfiondu Kabengele: Traded to Kings•
-
Clippers' Mfiondu Kabengele: Available Monday after all•
-
Clippers' Mfiondu Kabengele: In COVID-19 protocol•
-
Clippers' Mfiondu Kabengele: Continues receiving limited time•