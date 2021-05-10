Kabengele had 14 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and one assist in Sunday's loss to the Mavs.

The second-year big man played a career-high 23 minutes and scored in double-figures for just the second time in 47 NBA appearances. It's possible the Cavs try to get a closer look at the 2019 first-round pick out of Florida State over the final week of the season, but he's not worth fantasy managers' attention.