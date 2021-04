Kabengele will sign a rest-of-season contract with the Cavaliers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The deal includes non-guarantees for 2021-22 and 2022-23.

Kabengele has appeared in six games for the Cavaliers while on two 10-day contracts. In 7.2 minutes per game, he's averaged 2.8 points and 1.3 rebounds. He's unlikely to see significant minutes regularly unless multiple frontcourt players suffer injuries.