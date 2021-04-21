Kabengele will sign a second 10-day contract with the Cavaliers on Wednesday, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Kabengele appeared in three games for the Cavaliers during his first 10-day stint. In 20 total minutes, he racked up five points, five rebounds, two steals and one assist.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Mfiondu Kabengele: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Mfiondu Kabengele: Signs 10-day with Cavs•
-
Mfiondu Kabengele: To be released by Sacramento•
-
Kings' Mfiondu Kabengele: Traded to Kings•
-
Clippers' Mfiondu Kabengele: Available Monday after all•
-
Clippers' Mfiondu Kabengele: In COVID-19 protocol•