Brown supplied eight points (4-6 FG), two rebounds, one block and two steals in 11 minutes during Wednesday's 118-114 loss to the 76ers.

Although he operated on just 11 minutes, Brown contributed admirably to a strong bench unit Wednesday. Across 26 appearances with the Mavericks earlier this season, Brown averaged 3.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.3 blocks per game. It's unlikely he carves out a bigger role in Cleveland.