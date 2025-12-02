Cavaliers' Nae'Qwan Tomlin: Crazy defensive effort in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tomlin registered six points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, four blocks and two steals in 27 minutes during Monday's 135-119 win over the Pacers.
Tomlin was a force defensively for Cleveland, recording a season-high four blocks and tying his season high in steals Monday. Tomlin has risen to the occasion and has become one of Cleveland's main second-unit contributors despite being on a two-way contract, averaging 7.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.0 blocks in his last 11 games.
