Cavaliers' Nae'Qwan Tomlin: Dominates offensive glass
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tomlin closed with 18 points (7-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 96-84 Summer League loss to the Kings.
A whopping 10 of Tomlin's boards came on the offensive side of the floor, and he even produced a full stat line Wednesday. The two-way player does give the Cavaliers some additional frontcourt depth, but he figures to spend most of his time in the G League in 2025-26 while Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley and Larry Nance are all healthy.
