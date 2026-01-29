Tomlin logged eight points (4-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 129-99 win over the Lakers.

With De'Andre Hunter's name being in the rumor mill quite a bit, Tomlin is a candidate to see an increased role after the trade deadline. Over his last seven games, he's seen 22.5 minutes per contest with 7.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 three-pointers.