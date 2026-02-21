default-cbs-image
Tomlin (calf) is available for Friday's game against the Hornets.

Tomlin will shake off his probable tag due to left calf soreness and suit up in the second half of this back-to-back set. Over five February appearances, the 25-year-old forward has averaged 7.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 17.2 minutes per tilt.

