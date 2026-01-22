Tomlin recorded six points (3-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), nine rebounds and two assists over 21 minutes during Wednesday's 94-87 victory over the Hornets.

Tomlin chipped in with nine rebounds, once again playing a meaningful role off the bench. He has now seen at least 19 minutes in four of the past five games, continuing to make the most of absent teammates. Although he has been somewhat of a surprise this season, he is not someone who needs to be rostered outside of very deep leagues.