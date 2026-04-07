Cavaliers' Nae'Qwan Tomlin: Handles extra minutes Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tomlin ended with 10 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 22 minutes during Monday's 142-126 victory over the Grizzlies.
Tomlin saw a boost in playing time during Monday's rout, as he reached the 20-minute marker for just the second time since early February. The forward was left out of the rotation entirely during Thursday's win over the Warriors, so he doesn't appear to have a stable role.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Nae'Qwan Tomlin: Sees 18 minutes in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Nae'Qwan Tomlin: Left out of rotation•
-
Cavaliers' Nae'Qwan Tomlin: Good to go Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Nae'Qwan Tomlin: Probable Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Nae'Qwan Tomlin: Nursing left calf injury•
-
Cavaliers' Nae'Qwan Tomlin: Landing standard contract•