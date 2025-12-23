Tomlin amassed five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt) over 13 minutes during Monday's 139-132 victory over the Hornets.

Tomlin has been used sparingly by the Cavaliers in recent outings, keeping him off the fantasy radar in most formats. Over his last five games, he's averaging 13.1 minutes per contest with 5.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.8 three-pointers.