Tomlin totaled nine points (2-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 130-116 win over the Heat.

The absence of Donovan Mitchell (rest), Evan Mobley (rest), Darius Garland (toe) and Jaylon Tyson (concussion) allowed Tomlin to triple his previous high in minutes. However, he should return to the fringe of the rotation with Mobley and Mitchell returning to action Thursday.