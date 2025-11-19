Tomlin is part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.

Tomlin has stepped into a larger role over the last four games due to the absences of Darius Garland (toe) and Jaylon Tyson (concussion). Now, with Sam Merrill (hand) out, Tomlin will join the first unit. The two-way forward is averaging 7.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks across 17.6 minutes during his last four outings.