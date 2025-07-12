Cavaliers' Nae'Qwan Tomlin: Massive double-double in SL win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tomlin posted 22 points (9-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 28 minutes in Saturday's 93-83 Summer League win over the Bucks.
Tomlin posted game highs in points and rebounds in an efficient outing Saturday. The 24-year-old big man has been impressive through two Summer League appearances, totaling 52 points, 18 rebounds, six assists and three steals over 55 minutes. Tomlin appeared in five regular-season games (one start) for Cleveland in 2024-25, averaging 7.2 points and 4.2 rebounds in 12.6 minutes per game.
