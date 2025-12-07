Cavaliers' Nae'Qwan Tomlin: Not starting Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tomlin won't start against the Warriors on Saturday.
With Darius Garland (toe) back in action, Tomlin will slide to the second unit against Golden State. Over his last five outings off the bench, the second-year forward has averaged 7.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks across 21.6 minutes per game.
