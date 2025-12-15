Tomlin had seven points (3-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and three rebounds across 14 minutes during Sunday's 119-111 overtime loss to the Hornets.

With Evan Mobley (calf) set to miss multiple weeks, Tomlin is a candidate to see increased run during the short term. He has 18 appearances to his name this season, posting averages of 6.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks in 16.5 minutes per contest.