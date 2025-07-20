Tomlin racked up 17 points (6-21 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, three steals and two assists across 24 minutes in Saturday's 82-71 Summer League loss to the Warriors.

Tomlin finished as Cleveland's leading scorer, though he struggled with efficiency. The 24-year-old also matched the team-high mark in steals. The Memphis product landed a 10-day contract with Cleveland in February and later signed a two-year, two-way contract with the team in March. He averaged 7.2 points and 4.2 rebounds in 12.6 minutes per game over five regular-season appearances (one start) with the parent club.