Tomlin fouled out of Sunday's 126-118 double-overtime loss to the Pacers after recording 24 points (8-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one block in 47 minutes.

Making just the fifth appearance of his rookie campaign, Tomlin set multiple career highs with the Cavaliers sitting most of their top rotational players. Tomlin has spent the bulk of his time in the G League with the Cleveland Charge this season, averaging 20.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.2 steals, 1.7 blocks and 1.9 three-pointers.