Cavaliers' Nae'Qwan Tomlin: Probable for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tomlin (calf) is probable for Friday's game against the Hornets.
After missing Thursday's game against the Nets, Tomlin is set to return for Cleveland. He could see an increased role as well with Evan Mobley (rest) getting the night off.
