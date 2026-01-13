Tomlin chipped in 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 19 minutes off the bench during Monday's 123-112 loss to the Jazz.

It was the first time the second-year forward had scored in double digits since Dec. 19. Tomlin has carved out a fairly consistent spot in the Cavs' frontcourt rotation of late mainly via his defense, and over the last seven games he's averaging 1.1 blocks and 0.6 steals in just 16.3 minutes.