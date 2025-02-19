Tomlin agreed to a 10-day contract with the Cavaliers on Wednesday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

The Cavaliers already have some familiarity with the undrafted rookie out of Memphis, who joined the club for the Las Vegas Summer League and then signed an Exhibit 10 deal with Cleveland in September before being waived a day later. He's spent the entire 2024-25 campaign with in the G League with the Cavaliers' affiliate, the Cleveland Charge, averaging 15.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.5 three-pointers, 1.4 blocks and 0.7 steals in 28.6 minutes per game while shooting 54.6 percent from the field over 35 appearances. The 6-foot-10, 210-pound big man will add depth to the frontcourt but is unlikely to be a factor in the Cavaliers rotation.