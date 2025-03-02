The Cavaliers will sign Tomlin to a two-way contract when his 10-day deal expires Saturday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Tomlin has appeared in three games over the course of his 10-day deal, averaging 3.3 points and 2.0 rebounds in 4.7 minutes per contest. Between his limited body of work at the NBA level and his more extensive action in the G League with the Cleveland Charge, the Cavaliers came away impressed with Tomlin and will give him some longer-term security with the two-way deal.