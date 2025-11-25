Tomlin contributed 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 110-99 loss to the Raptors.

Tomlin recorded a season high in minutes Monday, primarily due to the slew of injuries that held out a lot of Cleveland's key contributors. When the team inevitably gets healthier, it is unclear whether Tomlin will still have a role, but he has done well with the opportunity, averaging 8.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks across 19.5 minutes in his last eight games.