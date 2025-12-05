default-cbs-image
Tomlin is in the starting lineup for Friday's game versus the Spurs, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.

Joining Tomlin in the starting unit for Friday's game will be Donovan Mitchell, Jaylon Tyson, De'Andre Hunter and Evan Mobley. In Tomlin's previous start this season, he finished with 10 points and two rebounds over 20 minutes.

