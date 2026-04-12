Cavaliers' Nae'Qwan Tomlin: Starting Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tomlin will start Sunday's game against the Wizards, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.
Tomlin will make his third start of the season in the team's regular-season finale. The third-year pro has seen an increased role of late, averaging 6.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 19.0 minutes per contest over his last four appearances.
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