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Tomlin will start Sunday's game against the Wizards, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.

Tomlin will make his third start of the season in the team's regular-season finale. The third-year pro has seen an increased role of late, averaging 6.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 19.0 minutes per contest over his last four appearances.

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