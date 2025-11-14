Tomlin posted 18 points (8-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and two steals over 22 minutes during Cleveland's 126-113 loss to Toronto on Thursday.

Tomlin was a healthy DNP for nine of the first 11 games of the regular season, but he saw extended playing time Wednesday against the Heat due to the absences of Donovan Mitchell (rest), Evan Mobley (rest), Darius Garland (toe) and Jaylon Tyson (concussion). Even with Mitchell and Mobley returning Thursday, Tomlin still saw meaningful minutes off the bench, and he ended up finishing as the Cavaliers' second-leading scorer behind Donovan Mitchell (31). Tomlin's recent outings could earn him a more consistent role in the Cavaliers' rotation, especially for as long as Tyson is sidelined.