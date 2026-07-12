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Cavaliers' Nae'Qwan Tomlin: Swats four shots Sunday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Tomlin finished with 17 points (7-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one steal and four blocks across 29 minutes in Sunday's 103-94 Summer League loss to Detroit.

After scoring 20 points in Friday's 99-93 Summer League loss to Indiana, Tomlin had another quality offensive performance Sunday. He also had four blocks, tying the rest of his Cavaliers teammates combined. Tomlin might not see much more action during Cleveland's remaining time in Las Vegas, especially since he is likely already locked into a reserve role with the Cavaliers ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

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