The Cavaliers signed Hinton to an Exhibit 10 deal Monday, Sam Amico of FortyEightMinutes.com reports.

Hinton appeared in 21 NBA games with Dallas as a rookie during the 2020-21 season and played in two contests with the Pacers last year, but he never garnered a substantial role. However, he did light it up while playing for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants in the G League during the 2021-22 campaign. He averaged 18.1 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.2 steals while shooting 45.9 percent from the field and 38.0 percent from three. Hinton will likely be a long shot to make the Cavaliers' initial roster, but it's possible he could land a two-way deal with a strong training camp.