Cavaliers' Naz Mitrou-Long: Joining Cavs for summer league
Mitrou-Long agreed Saturday to join the Cavaliers for the Las Vegas Summer League, Eric Woodyard of the Deseret News reports.
Mitrou-Long's two-way contract with the Jazz is set to expire July 1, so his decision to explore summer-league opportunities implies that Utah won't extend him a qualifying offer. The 25-year-old guard appeared in 14 games for the Jazz in 2018-19, averaging 1.1 points and 1.1 assists in 6.0 minutes.
