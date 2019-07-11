Cavaliers' Naz Mitrou-Long: Leads team in scoring
Mitrou-Long totaled 19 points (6-11 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block across 26 minutes during the Cavaliers' 99-78 loss to the Pelicans in a Las Vegas Summer League game Wednesday.
Mitrou-Long's scoring total led the Cavs on the night and helped offset his team-high five turnovers. The young guard has made good use of his opportunity in the desert thus far, averaging 16.8 points (43.0 percent shooting), 5.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds across 26.8 minutes over four games.
More News
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...