Mitrou-Long totaled 19 points (6-11 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block across 26 minutes during the Cavaliers' 99-78 loss to the Pelicans in a Las Vegas Summer League game Wednesday.

Mitrou-Long's scoring total led the Cavs on the night and helped offset his team-high five turnovers. The young guard has made good use of his opportunity in the desert thus far, averaging 16.8 points (43.0 percent shooting), 5.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds across 26.8 minutes over four games.