Cavaliers' Naz Mitrou-Long: Puts up 21 points
Mitrou-Long totaled 21 points ((6-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and a steal across 27 minutes in Sunday's 82-75 win over the Bulls in the Las Vegas Summer League
Cleveland is pretty much set with their backcourt but Mitrou-Long is making a case for himself. The Cavs granted him a Summer League spot after Utah declined to renew his contract. the 6-4 guard will try to catch on with the Cavs in some capacity, with the G-League being the most likely possibility.
