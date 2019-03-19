Stauskas produced 17 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes in Monday's 126-119 victory over the Pistons.

Stauskas has done next to nothing on the Cavs so far, making Monday's performance more of an outlier than anything else. He should see just about 20 minutes per game, although maybe his shooting performance will open a door to more minutes going forward.