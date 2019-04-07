Cavaliers' Nik Stauskas: Inactive Sunday
Stauskas (back) will be inactive for Sunday's contest versus the Spurs, Spencer Davies reports.
Stauskas reportedly suffered a lower back bruised during Friday's game against the Warriors and the injury will indeed keep him sidelined for Sunday's matchup. It will be Stauskas' first missed game since Feb. 21.
