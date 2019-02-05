Cavaliers' Nik Stauskas: Not available Tuesday
Stauskas (knee) won't play Tuesday against Boston, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
Stauskas has arrived in Cleveland but won't be available to make his team debut after failing to practice with his new squad. Wade Baldwin, who was also sent to the Cavs from the Trail Blazers, also won't play. Both players could be in line to take the court Friday in Washington.
