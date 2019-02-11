Stauskas agreed Monday with the Cavaliers on a contract that will keep in Cleveland for the rest of the season, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The Cavaliers previously acquired Stauskas in a deal with the Trail Blazers on Feb. 3 before he was dealt to Houston three days later. He was then rerouted to Indiana the following day before being waived by the Pacers. While NBA rules don't allow for players to re-sign with teams they were traded to in the same season, Stauskas is eligible to rejoin the Cavaliers since he had been traded again to another team and subsequently waived. Though he'll be on the books for the remainder of the 2018-19 campaign, Stauskas seems unlikely to see extensive action off the bench with the rebuilding Cavaliers presumably more inclined to evaluate their wing options who are under contract beyond the current season.