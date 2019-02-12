Stauskas finished with three points (1-9 FG, 1-7 3Pt), five rebounds, an assist and a block in 20 minutes Monday against the Knicks.

Stauskas made his first appearance in a Cavs uniform since the trade, and despite his poor shooting day, he saw a solid chunk of minutes in a 107-104 victory. If this first game is any indication, the Michigan product could be in store for a bigger role off the bench than initially expected.